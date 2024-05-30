Rain damage in Thiruvananthapuram on the rise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Heavy rains caused the Killi River to overflow, severely affecting areas near the river in Jagathy and Maruthamkuzhi on Wednesday. Houses close to the riverbanks were inundated as floodwater rose rapidly overnight. While initial flooding on Tuesday caused minimal damage with water reaching just the steps of houses, the situation deteriorated by Wednesday.

In the torrential rain, a pond and drainage overflowed in Vellakulam, Jagathy, leading to sewage water flooding homes. “The floodwater carried sewage into our house. We had to disinfect everything thoroughly before we could even think about getting some sleep,” said Shoba, a resident of Vellakulam.

Flooding also affected homes along Bund Road in Jagathy. The situation improved slightly as the rains stopped by Wednesday evening, but residents remain at risk as rainfall continues to increase daily. Thiruvananthapuram remains on orange alert issued by the IMD. Health concerns are rising among residents in flood-prone areas due to the risk of contamination and waterborne diseases.