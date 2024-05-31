KEAM 2024: Revised exam schedule published

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the revised schedule for the KEAM 2024 entrance exam for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the state. KEAM is being conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for the first time from this year.

The entrance exam for engineering course will be conducted from June 5 to June 9 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam should report between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm at the examination centres. The entrance exam for the pharmacy course will be conducted on June 10 from 3.30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam should report between 1 pm and 3 pm at the examination centres.

The revised admit card can be downloaded from the candidate portal. For details, contact helpline number: 0471- 2525300