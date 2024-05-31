Kochi authorised airport for drugs, cosmetics import

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a gazette notification enlisting Kochi as an authorised airport for the import of drugs and cosmetics by amending the Drugs & Cosmetics Act (1940). Kochi thus became one of the 11 airports in the country enjoying this facility.

Previously, life-saving drugs and other essential medications were only carried in limited quantities through the airport, with special permission. However, now large stockists have the option to directly import drugs and cosmetics via Kochi Airport. Until now, cosmetics from abroad were primarily imported by ship or through other airports outside Kerala. However, the scenario is set to change as Kochi Airport received central approval.

During 2023-24, CIAL managed a cargo volume of 63,642 metric tonnes. Out of this, 44,000 metric tonnes constituted international cargo. “Previously, for the past 25 years, companies including CIAL’s subsidiary, Cochin Duty-Free, relied on shipping for importing high-volume consignments containing drugs and cosmetics. CIAL represented the issue of not being enlisted among the authorised airports to the Union government many times, following which the authority issued the notification,” said an official release from CIAL.