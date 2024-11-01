Was offered Rs 25 crore to vote for UPA govt in 2008, says Former MP Sebastian Paul

“Vayalar Ravi, who knew me from my days as a student at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, told me that my name had been stuck off the list of MPs identified by Mukherjee who could vote against the motion. There were five independent MPs in the Parliament then. I commanded higher ‘value’ as I was a CPM independent MP. That was why the net was cast on me,” he writes.

P C Thomas was another independent MP at the time. However, he was not allowed to vote after he was found guilty in an election-related case. The Supreme Court had allowed him to sit in Parliament.

“Such opportunities come only once in a lifetime. Nothing happened to those who took Pranab’s bait or fell in his net,” writes Paul, adding that handsome offers were made not just for switching sides but also to those who stayed away from voting.

‘BJP enacted drama with Rs 2 crore in notes to destroy UPA govt’s credibility’

“Thus, the JDU MP from Lakshadweep fell sick after reaching Kochi and was admitted to Amrita Hospital. There were 10 MPs, like P P Koya, who stayed away from voting during the motion,” writes Paul.

He also says he knew of the LDF’s decision not to field him in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, he could have taken a 'beneficial decision.'

“When three BJP MPs threw Rs 2 crore worth of currency notes on the Lok Sabha table alleging ‘notes for votes’, I looked at the size of the bundles. The Privileges Committee suspended all three of them. I was a member of the committee,” Paul writes.

He says since the money would be confiscated, the BJP enacted the “drama” with Rs 2 crore in notes to destroy the UPA government’s credibility.

“On Pranab Mukherjee’s direction, Samajwadi Party’s Amar Singh was making moves under the leadership of Ahmed Patel. Several MPs fell for the lure. Many MPs, including seven BJP members, voted in favour of the UPA, flouting party whip. Three BJP MPs later admitted that Patel and Singh bought them by paying Rs 3 crore each,” he writes. Paul says he remembered the 2008 incident when news emerged recently that NCP’s Thomas K Thomas (Sharad Pawar faction), and an ally of ruling LDF, offered Rs 50 crore each to two LDF MLAs Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress) and Kovoor Kunjumon (RSP-Leninist)—to join the NCP Ajit Pawar faction, a BJP ally.