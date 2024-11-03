Express Dialogues |‘Art is not for sale... it’s a gift’

Your house is full of Ganesha idols. How did this fascination for Ganapathi begin?

(Smiles) I believe the screenplay of our life is written by God and we are just actors. Some 25-30 years ago, Ganesha idols started reaching me through many people. Whenever I went to some function, people started presenting me with Ganesha idols. Interestingly, none of them were rplicas. While I was wondering what was happening, I was invited by the Maharaja of Travancore to the palace. He performed pooja on a Ganapathi idol and gave it to me. He later rang me up and told me that the idol has to be kept in the pooja room and not in the showcase. He also told me that Swathi Thirunal used to perform pooja on the idol.

Which are the rare ones among them?

What we see here in my house are the interpretation of various artisans and sculptors. Ganesha has 32 divine forms. I have all of them. Each form of Ganapathi has a purpose. If you have a specific purpose, you need to worship the corresponding form of Ganapathi. In Chenkal temple, daily pooja is performed on all 32 forms of Ganesha. I firmly believe there is a power to guide, control and protect us.

Can you share some experiences?

A prominent person associated with the Communist party once had to go to Sabarimala as part of his duty. They are not supposed to pray. But this person said he felt a particular power there. I explained to him that temples have to be constructed as per sthala puranam. A temple should be built only in a place which has positive energy. When a temple like Sabarimala is located in the forest where positive energy prevails and pooja is performed as per custom, it becomes very powerful.

Tirupati and Mookambika temples too are located inside the forest. When I explained it, he understood. He keeps a small Ganesha idol that I gave him on his office table. We know we get positive energy only in certain places of worship. The presence of these Ganesha idols gives me a positive energy and I can’t think of anything bad while sitting here.

How did you enter the world of art when you had no family history in it?

That’s why I said there is somebody called God who writes our screenplay. We are only actors in that. It is up to us to act good or bad (smiles).