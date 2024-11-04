Eight catering units suspended, 58 penalised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has suspended the operations of eight catering units and imposed penalties on 58 others during inspections carried out in Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam. The department also served rectification and improvement notices to 13 and nine units respectively.

Samples from 32 units were sent for further testing. The raids were conducted against the backdrop of rising food-poisoning cases and complaints related to catering units, which are relied upon by the public for functions, ceremonies, and otherwise.

The two-day inspection, carried out by the food safety special task force, was based on complaints regarding the food-safety standards of catering units. As many as 30 squads conducted raids at 151 establishments.

The licences of units, medical fitness certificates of employees, water-quality reports, pest-control standards, general cleanliness, materials used for cooking, and methods of transporting food were subjected to strict scrutiny during the raids.

Health Minister Veena George said the raids would continue in the coming days. Joint commissioner of food safety Jacob Thomas, deputy commissioner of food safety Aji S, food safety assistant commissioner Zakir Hussain and FSO Joseph Kuriakose led the inspections.