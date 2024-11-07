Kerala school sports meet: Thiruvananthapuram dominates swimming, tops tally

KOCHI: As the 21st Kerala State School Sports Meet completed the third day, out of 529 events, 348 have been completed. On the third day, Thiruvananthapuram continued to dominate the points table.
The district led with 91 golds, 76 silvers and 79 bronzes. It has scored 853 points. Kannur followed in the second position with 49 golds, 37 silvers and 51 bronzes with a total point of 469. Hosts Ernakulam stood 6th with 286 points.
The swimming pool seemed to have been taken over by the swimmers from Thiruvananthapuram.
The swimmers from the district gave no leeway to others and continued to rake in gold medals besides breaking records.
On the 3rd day, after 56 of the 103 swimming events were completed, Thiruvananthapuram swimmers bagged 41 golds and stood far ahead of other districts with 353 points. Ernakulam came a distant second with 8 golds and 101 points. In aquatics, MVHSS Thundathil continued to dominate the pool and came out as the top achiever with 89 points.
Athletics begins today
The fourth day of the sports meet will see athletes setting the track of the main venue Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium on fire. The athletics competitions will get under way on Thursday. In all, 2,700 athletes will participate in athletics competitions. Registration for the competitions started on Wednesday. Competitions for teachers will be held on the last day.
The athletics events will begin with the senior boys’ 5000m walk. This will be followed by senior girls’ 3000m walk and the junior boys’ 300m walk. Then sub-junior boys’ high jump, 400m run, shot put, 4x100m relay, sub-junior girls’ 400m run, long jump, shot put, 4x100m relay, junior boys’ pole vault, hammer throw, long jump, junior girls’ shot put, 3000m run, 400m run, high jump, long jump and 4×100m relay events will be held.
Senior boys’ long jump, 3000m run, 400m run, pole vault, hammer throw, high jump, 4x100m relay, senior girls’ discus throw, 3000m run, 400m run, high jump, javelin throw and 4x100m relay will also be held on Thursday. Athletics competitions will be completed in four days. Meanwhile, to enable everyone to enjoy the sports fiesta, Kite Victers TV Channel has begun the live telecast of the sports meet.
14 counters for registration
Extensive facilities for registration for the athletics competitions have been arranged at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium. 14 counters have been prepared, one for each district. 80 per cent of the athletes registered on Wednesday. For the rest, the registration counter will reopen at 6 am on Thursday.
Handball champions
In the handball competition at the Kerala State School Sports Meet, Malappuram and Thrissur became the champions in the senior boys and senior girls categories. Malappuram came first by scoring 16 goals against the 14 scored by Kozhikode in the senior boys’ handball competition.