Kerala school sports meet: Thiruvananthapuram dominates swimming, tops tally

KOCHI: As the 21st Kerala State School Sports Meet completed the third day, out of 529 events, 348 have been completed. On the third day, Thiruvananthapuram continued to dominate the points table.

The district led with 91 golds, 76 silvers and 79 bronzes. It has scored 853 points. Kannur followed in the second position with 49 golds, 37 silvers and 51 bronzes with a total point of 469. Hosts Ernakulam stood 6th with 286 points.

The swimming pool seemed to have been taken over by the swimmers from Thiruvananthapuram.

The swimmers from the district gave no leeway to others and continued to rake in gold medals besides breaking records.

On the 3rd day, after 56 of the 103 swimming events were completed, Thiruvananthapuram swimmers bagged 41 golds and stood far ahead of other districts with 353 points. Ernakulam came a distant second with 8 golds and 101 points. In aquatics, MVHSS Thundathil continued to dominate the pool and came out as the top achiever with 89 points.

Athletics begins today

The fourth day of the sports meet will see athletes setting the track of the main venue Ernakulam Maharaja’s College Stadium on fire. The athletics competitions will get under way on Thursday. In all, 2,700 athletes will participate in athletics competitions. Registration for the competitions started on Wednesday. Competitions for teachers will be held on the last day.