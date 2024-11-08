Two elderly women in Kottayam die after being stung by wasps

In a tragic incident, two elderly women lost their lives after being stung by a swarm of wasps near Mundakkayam in Kottayam on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as 109-year-old Kunjupennu and 80-year-old Thankamma, both residents of Pakkanam in Punchavayal.

The unfortunate event occurred at 11am on Tuesday, when the women were attacked by wasps that swarmed around the pepper vine plant near their residences. The attack happened when Kunjupennu attempted to remove a dried coconut leaf that had fallen on the pepper vine.

Thankamma, who rushed to rescue Kunjupennu, was also stung by wasps. Soon, the local residents rushed to the spot and took them to nearby hospital. However, Kunjupennu died by Wednesday morning, followed by Thankamma shortly after.

During the rescue efforts, two others, including Thankamma's brother, sustained injuries from the wasp stings and are under treatment at the hospital. Kunjupennu, the oldest resident in the panchayat, had been honoured by the panchayat authorities in 2023.