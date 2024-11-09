Thiruvananthapuram rules the pool, extends meet domination at Kerala School Sports Meet

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram continued its domination on Day 5 of the Kerala School Sports Meet, increasing its aggregate points tally to 1,776. Thrissur is way behind with 708 points, while Kannur is placed third with 618 points. Friday marked the completion of the aquatic programme with medallists for 103 events under various categories identified. In track and field, 15 of the 29 events were decided by the end of the day. The meet has so far seen 37 new meet records -- 32 in the pool and five in athletics.

T’Puram dominates pool

Thiruvananthapuram garnered 654 points in aquatics, winning 74 gold, 56 silver and five bronze. Athletes of Thundathil MVHSS contributed 27 gold to the haul. Among the capital district’s swimmers, Abhinav S and Mongam Theerdhu Samdev, with their three meet records, stood out.

Ernakulam was placed second with 162 points. Its medal count was 13 gold, 21 silver and 12 bronze. Kottayam came in third with 90 points.

A mother’s dream come true

On the track, Krishnapriya’s dream came true when her daughter Archana S won gold in the junior girls’ 3,000m race. Archana is a student of Palakkad Mundur HS. “She overcame many of the obstacles that life threw her way to mark this achievement. My small earnings have limited the comforts that I have provided my daughter,” said Krishnapriya, adding that she is proud and happy with her daughter’s achievement.