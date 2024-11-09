Two Keralites make it to 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been a remarkable year for the cerebral palsy sports team of Kerala. After a stellar show at the recently concluded National CP Athletics Championship, two of its members have now made the cut for an upcoming world championship. Nikhil Manoj, 17, and Muhammad Afthab, 15, have been selected for the 2024 World Abilitysport Youth Games, a sports meet for young athletes with physical impairement, to be held in Thailand from December 1 to 7. The selection was made based on their stupendous performance at the national meet.

“Our team has won the national athletics championship title twice. This year too, we exhibited a good performance but the announcement of the championship is yet to be made.

The selection of two of our team members for the Thailand Games has further boosted the children’s confidence. Besides, our children could participate in both sub-junior and junior events this year.

A proud moment, indeed,” said R Girija Kumari, team manager of the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK). At the national athletics, the state team comprising 24 members won two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

Niya and Nived, both Kozhikode natives, won bronze in the 100m race, in the T37 category and the T36 category, respectively.

Thrissur native Afthab won gold in club throw (T32 category). Melkey Sedel from Thrissur won silver in 100m and 200m (T38 category) and Vijesh clinched bronze in long jump in the T36 category. Nikhil Manoj from Ernakulam (T38 category) won silver in 100m and bronze in 200m. Sijo George from Thiruvananthapuram (T37 category) won bronze in the long jump. Muhammad Ajnas from Wayanad (T37 category) won silver in 100m and 200m.