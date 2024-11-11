Ayush secretary: Those calling ayurveda pseudo-science have cryptic agendas

MALAPPURAM: People who claim ayurveda is a pseudo-science have cryptic agendas. Publications available on Ayush research portal serve as evidence that ayurveda effectively contributes to people’s health and wellness.

Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush, made the remarks at the 61st annual ayurveda seminar on ‘Avascular Necrosis’, organised by Arya Vaidya Sala (AVS) Kottakkal, in Kottakkal on Sunday.

“Some claim ayurveda is a very valuable tradition, over 5,000 years old, and works well for people. Yet, the same people then ask for evidence to prove ayurveda is effective. In response to such demands, we can refer to the Ayush Research Portal, which houses more than 43,000 publications supporting the efficacy of ayurveda. Now, we can provide a response with evidence that ayurveda works. It is not a pseudo-science. Those who claim it is have cryptic agendas,” Kotecha said.

He said incidents of Avascular Necrosis have increased significantly since the Covid outbreak. Commending AVS Kottakkal for its charity work, Kotecha said, “Running a 160-bed hospital for 100 years, and offering free treatment to all patients, is no small achievement. I want to commend the Arya Vaidya Sala family for carrying forward the legacy of Vaidyaratnam P S Varier. Their contributions are truly commendable,” he said.

P M Varier, the managing trustee and chief physician of AVS Kottakkal, said they would remain steadfast in supporting the will and vision of their founder Vaidyaratnam P S Varier and continue on the path of service to humankind.