Deliberate attempts made to disrupt school sports meet: Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the closing ceremony of Kerala School Sports Meet was marred by protests, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said there were deliberate attempts to disrupt the event.

The minister said on Tuesday that the government viewed such ‘condemnable activities’ by a handful of people ‘seriously’.

Tense scenes unfolded at the closing ceremony of the meet on Monday after the results were announced in the Best School category. After the second position was awarded to G V Raja Sports School, Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, moved from the initial second to third spot and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam, which was in second position, fell out from the top three slots.