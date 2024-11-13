Four lives struck down on railway track, but none answerable !

The Palakkad division also issued a statement stating that the deceased reached the spot “without informing the railway officials and without the permission of railway personnel”.

Since no railway work was planned on the bridge on that day, no railway protection was available on the bridge, the statement said. “The action for terminating the contract has been initiated and a criminal case also is being lodged against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers,” the Railways statement said further, putting the blame on the deceased and the contractor.

But voices from various corners have pointed out that the railway authorities pressured the contractor to finish the work on time, and thus, he brought in more people.

The four deceased were fresh to the work, which offered a paltry wage of Rs 600. Now, citing rules, the Railways say that it is the responsibility of the contractor to ensure the safety and security of the contracted workers. They also make it clear that the contractor should give compensation to the relatives of the deceased.