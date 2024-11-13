IMD starts Sabarimala weather forecast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a maiden special weather bulletin for Sabarimala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for key pilgrimage locations—Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal—for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the IMD’s forecast, these areas will experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Wednesday. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase, with moderate to heavy spells forecast for Thursday.