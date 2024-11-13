IMD starts Sabarimala weather forecast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a maiden special weather bulletin for Sabarimala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for key pilgrimage locations—Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal—for Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the IMD’s forecast, these areas will experience generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Wednesday. The intensity of the rain is expected to increase, with moderate to heavy spells forecast for Thursday.
A yellow alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, the district where the hill shrine is located, for the same period. This weather advisory comes as part of efforts to ensure the safety and preparedness of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala during the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season.
The district administration, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), and the Home Department had requested the IMD to provide specific weather forecasts for the benefit of pilgrims.