Nedumbassery organ trafficking case: NIA identifies three recipients

KOCHI: The NIA probing the Nedumbassery organ trafficking case has identified some of the recipients who travelled to Iran for kidney transplantation.

NIA has turned these identified recipients and donors as witnesses in the case after the probe revealed that the accused told them that organ donation and transplantation were legal in Iran, and promised them substantial amounts of money for donating organs.

Operations of the racket came to light after the arrest of a youth at Kochi airport in May this year. On May 18, officials of the Bureau of Immigration at the airport intercepted Sabith Korukulath, a resident of Valappad in Thrissur, on suspicion that he was involved in organ trade. An investigation revealed that Sabith worked for a gang under Ernakulam native Madhu Jayakumar. Madhu is still holed up in Iran.