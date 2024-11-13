Serving up a spike! Storied volleyball club, St George, is looking to script a comeback

KOCHI: It was a nippy November evening in 1955. The venue was the Infant Jesus High School ground in Vazhakulam, a small town near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. A team from Delhi was taking on the local St George club in a showpiece game of volleyball.

The makeshift gallery was packed, despite the fact that tickets were priced at 10 ana and 6 ana, not an insignificant amount back then.

It was the golden era of Indian volleyball. Earlier in the year, the national team had won the Asian Championships in Tokyo, which also played host to the country’s bronze-winning performance at the 1958 Asian Games.

The Delhi squad comprised national-level players such as Sath Prakash, N N Chadha, Mohanlal, and others, while the Vazhakulam club boasted the likes of V J Joseph, T P P Nair and K C S Narayan, who were then part of the Indian Air Force team. In a high-intensity match that saw the teams trading spikes, blocks and digs, St George got the better of their more-fancied opponents, much to the delight of spectators.