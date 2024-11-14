29th edition of IFFK to begin on December 13

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th edition of the IFFK is set to be a historic success, with a huge turnout of participants and best organisational quality, Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cheriyan said on Wednesday. He was speaking at the inaugural meeting of the festival’s organising committee at the Government Guest House in Thycaud on Wednesday. He noted that government interventions to enhance cinema and its culture will also be reflected in the efficient organisation of the festival.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief patron, and Minister Saji Cheriyan will serve as the festival president, overseeing the organising committee comprising 501 members.

Various subcommittees, including hospitality, programming, finance, media, delegate cell, technical, sponsorship, volunteer, audience poll, health, exhibition, and theater committees, have been formed.

The 29th edition will be held from December 13 to 20 across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing 180 films. As many as 14 films are featured in the ‘Malayalam Cinema Today’ category.

The selection committee for this section includes director Jeo Baby as chairperson, along with actor Divya Prabha, directors Fazil Razak and Vinu Kolichal, and scriptwriter P S Rafeeq. Fazil Muhammad’s Feminichi Fatima and Indulakshmi’s Appuram have been selected for the international competition category.

The Minister also announced that, as in previous festivals, a package to encourage female directors will be featured this year.

The delegate registration of 29th edition of IFFK will start on November 20 with a 60:40 reservation system and physical queuing to manage the crowd.

This edition will prioritise accessibility of people with disabilities. Measures like ramps at all theatres, and other facilities were announced.

Indian regional films chosen for the competition section include Jayan Cheriyan’s The Rhythm of Dammam and Abhijit Majumder’s Body.