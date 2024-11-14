Fight for post office building continues in Kollam

KOLLAM: For the past 34 years, a 57-year-old woman from Poothakulam village has been waiting for the construction of a post office building – a dream her late husband once promised would come true. In 1990, when post offices were essential for communication, Sreekala Sasidharan’s husband, Sashidharan Pillai, then working in the Gulf, purchased 10 cents of land at Poothakulam Junction with the help of three friends. The land was handed over to the postal department, hoping it would soon house a dedicated post office building.

Yet, three decades later, nothing has been done. The land has been overtaken by nature. Despite long delays and advancements in communication technology, Sreekala continues to visit government offices and approach local MPs and MLAs to fulfil the vision of a post office for her village.

Speaking to TNIE, Sreekala recounted how, in 1990, the state government promised a dedicated post office if villagers arranged for land. “Poothakulam is a small village, but by the early 1990s, the number of experts and residents here grew.

We had a post office, but it wasn’t enough; the volume of letters and money orders had surged. My husband and his friends, O K Gopal Krishnan Pillai, Rajendran Pillai, with other friends in Gulf, bought the land but no progress was ever made. Over the last three decades, we’ve petitioned both the state and Union governments. Each election, political parties made promises, but nothing changed.”

Now, as land values in Poothakulam soar to over Rs 3 lakh per cent, Sreekala says she won’t stop fighting for her cause.

Since Sashidharan Pillai’s passing in 2022, Sreekala has kept up the fight alone. Gopalakrishnan has also passed away, while the other two friends have settled abroad. “Our dream of a post office building remains. It’s our right as citizens,” said Rajandran from Dubai, echoing Sreekala’s commitment.