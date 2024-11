KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has raised concerns over a controversial survey involving questions relating to the Muslim community conducted in the state by an American company in 2010, calling it suspicious and recommending a further probe.

The court expressed surprise at a foreign entity conducting a survey in India with questionable intent, and directed authorities to take appropriate action.

The court made the remarks while dismissing a petition filed by TNS India Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, seeking to quash a case against four employees linked to the survey conducted in Friends Nagar, Attakkulangara, Thiruvananthapuram. According to the FIR, the survey booklets included questions targeting the Muslim community, which had the potential to disturb communal harmony.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan stated that foreign companies cannot conduct surveys or research in India without prior approval from the Centre.

The case revolves around a 2010 agreement between Princeton Survey Research Associates, Washington, and Taylor Nelson Sofres PLC (TNS India Pvt Ltd), whereby the American firm commissioned TNS India to conduct a study in India. Similar surveys were conducted in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

No Centre sanction for conducting survey: HC

“It is surprising to see that a foreign company is conducting a survey in our country with a set of suspicious questions. The survey itself raises concerns. India is a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic, and there is no significant divide among our communities. Religious harmony is one of the pillars of our nation’s integrity,” Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

The court stated there was no sanction from the Central government for the conduct of such a survey. “An investigation by the state police is not enough in this case. If these types of surveys are allowed to continue, the same will affect the security of our country and importantly religious harmony. The Union government should take it very seriously, and if there is any intention to topple the integrity of our country by conducting such surveys, appropriate steps should be taken per the law,” it stated.