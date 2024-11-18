Vocational expo showcases talents from across Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: The vocational expo, organised as part of the State School Science Fair, highlighted innovative talent from across Kerala. Approximately 84 teams from vocational higher secondary schools across the state presented diverse employment-focused models, including smart machinery, LED light manufacturing, hybrid bikes, digital systems to prevent fake voting, mini hatcheries, safety alarm systems to prevent drowsy driving, and much more.

One standout project was from Ashish K M and Muhammad Hadhi of Government VHSS, Kadappuram, Chavakkad, Thrissur, who showcased equipment designed to protect KSEB workers from shocks. Through a digital system, engineers can easily detect the presence of electricity on live power lines. The app, installed on mobile devices, allows engineers to control the electricity flow immediately, thus preventing workers on the line being electrocuted.

Ashish explained, “Accidents mainly occur when employees work after removing the fuse from the carrier. However, electricity from rooftop solar plants or generators may still reach the line, causing electric shocks. Our system prevents such accidents.”

In addition to the shock-prevention equipment, they have developed an app called ‘Third Eye’ to facilitate public complaints related to KSEB workers.

Ahammad Hanan and Muhammad Kaif from Government VHSS, Delampady, Kasaragod, created a face-recognition app to eliminate fake voting.

Meanwhile, students from Government VHSS, Vellanad designed a mini incubator to support home hatcheries at a low cost, using materials like old refrigerators. Their device can incubate up to 150 eggs at once. Teams that came in the top three positions at the district-level competed in the state contest, where they showcased the practical applications of their innovative ideas. This expo was a testament to the creativity and problem-solving skills of Kerala’s vocational students, highlighting potential solutions to real-world challenges across various sectors.