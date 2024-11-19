IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Kochi airport, passengers, crew safe

KOCHI: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Male made an emergency landing at the Kochi airport on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical issue, but all the 140 persons on board were safe.

The pilot of 'flight 6E 1127' requested an emergency landing permission around 2 pm citing the technical glitch and was soon diverted to Kochi.

"A full emergency was declared at the airport at 2.05 pm, and the A321 aircraft landed safely at 2.21 pm. The emergency was promptly withdrawn at 14:28 hours following the safe conclusion of operations," a CIAL spokesperson said.

The aircraft carried a total of 140 persons on board, including 136 passengers and 4 crew members. Among the passengers, there were 91 Indian nationals and 49 foreign nationals, categorized as 71 males, 56 females, 9 children, and 4 infants."CIAL’s preparedness and swift response ensured the safety of all passengers and crew on board," he added.

All passengers were subsequently accommodated on an alternate flight to ensure minimal disruption to their travel plans.