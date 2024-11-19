Malappuram crowned science fair champions, Kannur came second

ALAPPUZHA: Malappuram emerged overall champions in the 56th State Schools Science Fair, which concluded in Alappuzha on Monday, securing 1,450 points in 180 competitions held over the past four days. Kannur came second with 1,412 points, while Kozhikode came third with 1,353 points.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad and Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian distributed prizes to the winners. This is the first time a trophy in the name of ‘Education Minister’ has been introduced in the fair for the top district.

In school-level competitions, Durga HSS, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, emerged as overall champions, scoring 140 points. Sacred Heart HSS, Dwaraka, Wayanad, was second with 131 points, while FMG HSS, Koombanpara, Idukki was third with 126 points.

At the regional-level vocational expo competitions, Thrissur region was named overall championship with 67 points. Kollam was second with 66 points, and Ernakulam followed in third place with 60 points.

MLAs P P Chitaranjan and H Salam, municipal chairperson K K Jayamma, District Collector Alex Varghese, Public Education Department additional director C A Santhosh attended the valedictory function.