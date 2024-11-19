Panamaram GHSS shines in Kerala cycle polo championship

KOZHIKODE: The Panamaram Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Wayanad has etched its name in the annals of Kerala sports history with a groundbreaking achievement in the state-level cycle polo championship.
For the first time, a school has contributed five players to the Kerala state team, a remarkable feat that underscores the institution’s excellence in sports.
The state-level cycle polo championship was held recently in Idukki, where the Wayanad team showcased exceptional skill and determination. Among the 10 players from Wayanad, five were from Panamaram GHSS.
The star players — Alvin R, Nasala Fathima, Hanna Fathima P N, Hiba Thasni, Fathimath Fida P N — secured spots in the Kerala team, qualifying to represent the state in the upcoming national competitions. Furthermore, Archana K, another student from the school, earned a place on the reserve list.
This achievement is particularly notable as all five students belong to the tribal category, highlighting the school’s role in nurturing talent from marginalised communities.
This is not the first time the school has made waves in the sport. Last year, students from Panamaram GHSS represented Kerala in the National Cycle Polo Championship.
The students owe their success to their sports teachers --Mohammad Navas T, Neethu K and Diyoof K -- whose guidance has been instrumental in honing their skills.
The Wayanad district panchayat also played a key role by allocating 10 specialised cycle polo bicycles to the school as part of its “One School One Game” initiative. The support provided the students with resources needed to excel in the unique sport.