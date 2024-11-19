Panamaram GHSS shines in Kerala cycle polo championship

KOZHIKODE: The Panamaram Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Wayanad has etched its name in the annals of Kerala sports history with a groundbreaking achievement in the state-level cycle polo championship.

For the first time, a school has contributed five players to the Kerala state team, a remarkable feat that underscores the institution’s excellence in sports.

The state-level cycle polo championship was held recently in Idukki, where the Wayanad team showcased exceptional skill and determination. Among the 10 players from Wayanad, five were from Panamaram GHSS.