‘Sustainable green city’ model stresses on need to adopt eco-friendly infrastructure

Speaking about the inspiration behind the model, Abhinav emphasised the urgency for cities to adopt eco-friendly infrastructure. “Vertical development is a major trend in modern cities, and currently, about 55% of the global population live in the urban areas. By 2050, this percentage will surpass 68%. At that point, only sustainable green cities will make urban life liveable,” he said.

Drawing attention to heavily polluted cities like Delhi and Mumbai, he pointed out that the only viable solution is to transition these cities to green, sustainable models.

The proposed model includes essential features like a plastic recycling unit, biogas plant, vermicomposting facility, drainage water treatment system, rainwater harvesting, smoke filtration, and solar energy initiatives.

Alvina said their aim is to shed light on the importance of such green innovations for the well-being of the generations to come.

Other impressive exhibits at the fair included a model by Parvathi Pillai and Sangeetha S from Government HSS Poruvazhy, Sasthamkotta in Kollam, demonstrating the movement of the sun and planets, and its impact on climate change. Additionally, Arjun J K and Swathi V V of Government High School, Kasaragod, showcased a model of tectonic plates, illustrating how their shifts can cause earthquakes.