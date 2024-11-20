Embarrassing to compete against CPM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan

KASARAGOD: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday trained his guns on the CPM, alleging that the party has resorted to spreading communal propaganda in a desperate attempt to sway the bypoll in the Palakkad assembly constituency.

Pointing fingers at the CPM’s electoral campaigns attacking Sandeep Varrier, a former BJP supporter who recently joined the Congress camp, Satheesan said he feels a deep sense of shame and disappointment to compete against the Communist party.

“The CPM is spreading communal propaganda through misleading advertorials in newspapers affiliated with Muslim organisations. The CPM is trying to paint Sandeep Varrier’s departure from the BJP and his subsequent joining of the Congress as a communal shift. Even the Sangh Parivar will bow its head in shame before the CPM’s communal propaganda,” said Satheesan.

He further said the CPM is trying to divide the minority votes to favour the BJP’s victory, knowing that it is likely to finish third in Palakkad.