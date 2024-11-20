SC restores criminal proceedings against Kerala former Minister Antony Raju in 1990 evidence tampering case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback to Antony Raju, former Minister and MLA of Kerala's ruling LDF, the Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated criminal proceedings against him in a decades-old evidence tampering case.

Raju, who was a junior lawyer at the time, is accused of tampering with material evidence in a drug seizure case from 1990. He has been directed to appear before the trial court on 20 December.

The Kerala High Court had earlier quashed the criminal case but allowed fresh proceedings to be initiated. The Supreme Court, however, noted that the High Court erred in holding that the proceedings against Raju were barred.

“The High Court was not in error in ordering that an investigation be initiated against him,” observed the apex court.

The Supreme Court restored the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate that took cognisance of the chargesheet against Raju. Taking into account the fact that the alleged offence dates back more than two decades, the Court directed that the trial be concluded within one year.