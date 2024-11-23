Probe team records CPM leader EP Jayarajan’s statement over autobiography controversy

KANNUR: CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan said that he had given an honest statement to the police team probing the autobiography controversy. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Friday, Jayarajan confirmed that he would go ahead with legal action against DC Books.

He also said that nobody would believe the allegation that he had entered into an agreement with DC Books. “Signing an agreement with a publishing house is not a simple process. First of all, I have to complete writing my book. I haven’t completed my autobiography. Then how can I sign an agreement with DC Books?” Jayarajan asked.

Jayarajan also said the Left will not lose the elections. “All fronts and candidates have performed their best during the campaigning. The counting will be held on Saturday. So there is no need to discuss the matter now. Only the Palakkad centre will be able to know the details of party’s position there. The party has hope on Palakkad seat. The Left will not lose, it will win,” he said.

The probe team from Kottayam recorded Jayarajan’s statement in the autobiography row at his house in Keecherry, Kannur, on Thursday night. The probe follows a complaint filed by Jayarajan against DC Books over the publication of content from the disputed book titled Kattanchayayum Parippuvadayum - Oru Communistinte Jeevitham. The book, released on the day of the Chelakkara and Wayanad bypolls, caused a political stir, with its sharp criticism of the second Pinarayi government and LDF’s Palakkad candidate, P Sarin.