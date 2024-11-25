CM Pinarayi Vijayan steps up criticism of Muslim League, calls it party of political opportunism

KOZHIKODE: Reiterating his criticism of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused the party of political opportunism. Speaking at the inauguration of the Kozhikode South CPM area committee office, he also slammed the IUML’s historical and current alignments.

The CM said the League prioritised retaining power over taking principled stances. Referring to the Babri masjid demolition, he accused the party of failing to oppose the Congress’ controversial actions due to fear of losing its cabinet position in Kerala.

Pinarayi recounted how IUML leaders, including state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, faced alienation even within the Congress-led coalition.

Pinarayi also criticised the RSS, stating that it is actively working to undermine the country’s Constitution, which he described as a product of decades of struggle. He alleged that the Congress is gradually aligning with BJP ideologies by compromising with communalism, emphasising that this shift has weakened the Opposition.

The CM highlighted the success of the LDF in key constituencies in the recent by-election. He pointed out that the front’s vote share had increased in Palakkad and Chelakkara, which is indicative of strong public support. Despite their vigorous campaign, the UDF and its allies, including the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), failed to win Chelakkara, he noted.

“The BJP faced a significant setback, and the gap between the LDF and BJP in Palakkad has narrowed. These results reflect the people’s confidence in the LDF and their rejection of divisive politics,” Pinarayi asserted.