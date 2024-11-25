November 25 remains a haunting memory for Cusat

KOCHI: The evening of November 25, 2023, was meant to be filled with fun and laughter. But it turned into a never-ending nightmare for Cusat students and the kith and kin of the four youngsters who died in a stampede at the amphitheatre. Though a year has passed, the wounds remain fresh. And the amphitheatre where the tragic incident took place stands desolate with a gloomy aura shrouding it.

The series of events that ultimately led to the stampede on the Cusat campus in Kalamassery was set off around 5pm when the audience began to make their way into the amphitheatre for the Nikhita Gandhi concert, which had been organised as part of the annual tech-fest by Cusat’s School of Engineering (SoE). Though the concert was scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, the venue began filling up as early as 5pm. The accident occurred around 6.55pm.

Two versions of what led to the stampede began doing the rounds soon after the incident.

According to one, the stampede happened after people standing outside the amphitheatre began jostling to get inside after it started raining. However, as per eyewitnesses, there was no rain.

The police version was that the venue was partially filled but students were crowding the gate, located some 10-15 feet away on higher ground. The cops had said that when the gate suddenly opened, those waiting fell over each other. The accident was termed freak. It was thought the sudden rain may have forced the concertgoers to run for cover and force open the gate, leading to the accident.