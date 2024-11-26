CPM leader E P Jayarajan's Autobiography row: Police submit report to DGP Shaik

KOTTAYAM: In the autobiography controversy involving CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan, Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed submitted a detailed inquiry report to the state police chief on Monday.

The report was compiled after recording the statements of Ravi Dee Cee, the managing partner of DC Books, and other employees of the publication firm. According to official sources, Ravi gave a statement that Jayarajan did not have a written agreement with DC Books to publish the book. Kottayam DySP K G Aneesh conducted the statement recording. Earlier, the police had warned Ravi DC, who was abroad, for not cooperating with the inquiry proceedings even after returning home.

During the two-hour-long statement recording proceedings, the police questioned Ravi in detail. The inquiry was initiated after Jayarajan filed a complaint with the DGP, which was then passed on to Kottayam district police chief. Earlier, the police had taken statements from Jayarajan and the person he had entrusted to write his autobiography. Meanwhile, the police clarified it was not an investigation, but a collection of detailed information based on Jayarajan’s complaint.

“A report was submitted after recording statements from all parties involved in the matter. Further action will be taken as per the decision from the higher authorities,” Hameed said.

There were rumours that DC Books had suspended an employee from the publication department, although the publication firm has not confirmed this. Meanwhile, Ravi DC responded that DC Books publishes books only after following procedures. He dismissed the rumours as unfounded, saying that he would not comment further as the case is being probed.