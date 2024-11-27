KSRTC plans makeover with artsy branding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC bus stations in the state would soon spot attractive colours and displays as the management plans to invite private companies for the branding initiatives. The image makeover plan means that each bus station will feature district-specific colours that align with the company’s branding, alongside KSRTC’s own identity.

The selected companies will be responsible for maintaining the stations and enhancing passenger experience. They will need to manage the upkeep of stations, create gardens, and renovate waiting rooms, signage, and digital displays.

In return, they will receive brand visibility and access to advertising space. The partnership will last for a minimum of three years. The goal is to enhance passenger experience, provide advertising opportunities, and generate additional revenue, according to KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar.

KSRTC has 93 depots across key locations in the state and has invited expressions of interest from private companies.

“The companies will need to submit branding plans, with a pre-bid meeting to discuss details. Some stations may require minor renovations, and we may consider air-conditioning waiting areas similar to airport lounges. Companies will also have space for advertising on display boards,” a source said.

Prominent companies, including banks and mobile providers, have already expressed interest in partnerships, according to him. KSRTC will assist partners for obtaining approvals from local bodies and utility providers like KSEB and KWA.

In the first phase, KSRTC will exclude depots in Thampanoor, Tiruvalla, Kozhikode, and Angamaly, which were developed under the BoT model with KTDFC. They have also called for a separate bid for the renovation of depots in Poovar, Kollam, Ernakulam, Perinthalmanna, and Munnar where the KSRTC plans to rebuild the existing structure and to accommodate resorts and commercial buildings.

KSRTC officials said that a final decision regarding branding in these depots is pending. Earlier Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar had outlined the vision for attracting passengers with professional service and modern amenities.

He initiated the branding partnership for setting up waiting areas in major depots in September. KSRTC has also started giving professional agencies such as Sulabh to maintain toilets. They have a dedicated real estate team to lease out shops in the bus stations at attractive rates.

EOIs invited