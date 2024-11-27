Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Rahul lands in jail after second assault case

KOZHIKODE: The Ernakulam native woman, the ‘victim’ in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case that was recently quashed by the High Court, has complained that she was beaten up again by her husband Rahul P Gopal. Following the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Rahul.

The woman alleged that she was first beaten up on Sunday and again on Monday by Rahul. The two started living at Rahul’s house in Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode, a month and a half ago after the High Court quashed the first domestic violence case.

Rahul was produced in the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III and was remanded for 14 days. The court will consider the case registered based on the complaint of Rahul’s wife on November 29.

The woman filed the complaint alleging that she was beaten up by Rahul citing that the taste of the food she cooked was not up to the mark. She suffered injuries on her face and eyes. Rahul and his mother took the injured woman to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Monday night.

However, when the police arrived, the woman initially replied that she had no complaint. Later, she filed a complaint with the Pantheerankavu police on Tuesday morning, accompanied by her parents. The police took Rahul into custody after questioning. Later they recorded his arrest.

Sections of domestic violence and murder attempt were charged against Rahul. The FIR stated that Rahul beat the woman at home and in the ambulance while she was shifted to the hospital. He hit her on the face and head with his hands. The FIR also stated that it could have led to her death.

The woman first filed a domestic violence complaint against Rahul in May. Later, a Blue Corner Notice was issued for Rahul, who had fled to Germany. In the meantime, the woman approached the High Court, requesting that she was withdrawing the complaint and that she be allowed to live with him. The court then quashed the domestic violence case and allowed her to go with Rahul . Since then, she has been staying with him.