Thrissur’s Mohammed Enaan joins India U-19 squad for Asia Cup in UAE

KOCHI: Promising Malayali leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, hailing from Thrissur, has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup ODI cricket tournament, scheduled from November 29 to December 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 18-year-old earned his spot following a series of stellar performances. Enaan played a pivotal role in India’s success against Australia during the U-19 Test and ODI series in August, taking six wickets in ODIs and an impressive 16 wickets in Tests.

Enaan’s consistent form in the domestic circuit also stood out, particularly in the recent Cooch Behar Trophy, where he took over 25 wickets and scored more than 200 runs. A notable highlight was his performance against Rajasthan, where he claimed 5/32 and scored an unbeaten 83 runs.

Attempts to reach Enaan for a comment were unsuccessful.