Thrissur’s Mohammed Enaan joins India U-19 squad for Asia Cup in UAE

KOCHI: Promising Malayali leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan, hailing from Thrissur, has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup ODI cricket tournament, scheduled from November 29 to December 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The 18-year-old earned his spot following a series of stellar performances. Enaan played a pivotal role in India’s success against Australia during the U-19 Test and ODI series in August, taking six wickets in ODIs and an impressive 16 wickets in Tests.
Enaan’s consistent form in the domestic circuit also stood out, particularly in the recent Cooch Behar Trophy, where he took over 25 wickets and scored more than 200 runs. A notable highlight was his performance against Rajasthan, where he claimed 5/32 and scored an unbeaten 83 runs.
Attempts to reach Enaan for a comment were unsuccessful.
Born to Shahnawaz and Rahena in Mundur, Thrissur, Enaan is currently a first-year BCom student at Kerala Varma College. His cricketing journey began at the Cricket Academy in Sharjah, where he was mentored by Pakistan's legendary spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Inspired by Mushtaq, Enaan developed his leg-spin skills before returning to India to pursue greater opportunities.
Enaan progressed through the ranks, joining Kerala’s Under-14 team and excelling in the state’s cricketing circuit. He credits his development as a bowling all-rounder to his coaches, P. Balachandran and Dinesh, of the Athreya Cricket Academy. His outstanding performances in domestic tournaments earned him a spot in the U-19 national camp in Bengaluru, which eventually led to his inclusion in the national squad.
India’s U-19 team, the most successful side in Asia Cup history with eight titles, is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Japan, and the UAE. Group B consists of defending champions Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
The tournament will kick off with Sri Lanka facing Nepal in Sharjah and Bangladesh taking on Afghanistan in Dubai. India’s campaign begins against arch-rivals Pakistan on November 30 in Dubai.