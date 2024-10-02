Kerala HC criticises PWD for poor upkeep of roads in state

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the public works department (PWD) for the poor maintenance of roads across the state.

Numerous motorists have been injured, and several people have died due to accidents caused by potholes, highlighting a significant systemic failure, the court observed.

“The system seems designed to benefit VIPs, but the government must realise that every citizen is a VIP. The government must ensure that no one is exposed to danger while using the roads.

If a citizen has to ask for motorable roads even in the 21st century, it certainly is a matter of concern. The right to travel is fundamental,” said the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the remarks when a batch of petitions seeking proper maintenance of roads appeared before the court.

Recently, tyres of the official vehicle of Justice Kauser Edappagath burst after getting caught in a pothole and a similar incident happened to another lady judge of the HC, the court pointed out.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also had a similar experience while travelling along the Kuttipuram-Thrissur state highway at Mundoor in Thrissur on September 28 but escaped unhurt.

The court also pointed out that there are good roads in the state such as the Palakkad- Kulappully road which has no pothole on almost the entire stretch since it was laid in 2006.

“Enough and more orders have been issued and also a judgement; and if roads are still in disrepair causing injuries and deaths to our citizens, then there is a systemic failure,” said the court.

Meanwhile, the government pleader informed the court that the officers of PWD are doing their best.