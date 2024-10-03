Baven's Studio founder J C Baven passes away at 93

KOTTAYAM: Thazhathangadi Pulickal Jacob Cherian aka J C Baven, the founder of Bavens Studio, passed away at 93-years-of-age on Thursday.

Born and brought up in a traditional family Pulickal in Kottayam, the young Baven developed a taste for photography, and was always seen with his little old Kodak Brownie Box Camera. Seeing his son's keen interest, J C Ittyerah gifted little Baven with a new Agro Flex 120 Film Camera, the most sophisticated one then available in the market.

Baven came up with stunning images, capturing action photos, sports photos, editorial press photos etc. which requires both sheer accuracy and timing. He then explored the idea of starting a studio, which he discussed with his father Ittyerah. This ushered the launch of commercial photography with his first studio at Kottayam in 1953. As per the specific direction of Ittyerah, the studio was christened 'Bavens'.

It was Baven who brought colour photography to Kerala. In addition to Baven's Studio, he was also the founder chairman of Baven's Builders & Developers, Tharanka Silks.

Baven is married to Annie, and the couple have four children viz Sujatha Kurian, Sunil Jacob Cherian, Prasad George Cherian and Ratnam Joseph Cherian. The funeral will be held at CSI Catheral, Kottayam, after prayers at 1.30 pm at his home.