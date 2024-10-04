Now a bank of well-trained drivers, crew to make ride easy for bus operators in Kerala

KOCHI: The shortage of bus drivers and crew often lands private bus operators at a disadvantage, even forcing them to cancel trips at times.

Similarly, there is a dearth of trained personnel to operate the costly e-buses. However, a solution is now at sight as private bus owners and electric vehicle (EV) operators can soon hire well-trained drivers and crew to operate the services.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a Kochi-based transport company is all set to launch a “bank” of well-trained drivers and crew who can be hired out for a fixed period.

Kleen Smart Bus Ltd (KSBL), a public limited company registered by bus operators, will launch the pilot project on October 7. KMRL managing director Loknath Behera will inaugurate the project at a function to be held at SCMS College, Kalamassery.

“We’ve signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the SCMS Institute for Road Safety & Transportation (SiRST) for providing training to selected personnel. The first batch of 25 personnel will be imparted training on October 7 and 8,” said B J Antony, managing director, KSBL.

The development comes even as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to introduce 15 e-feeder buses shortly.

“The KSBL too will bid for the project. We’ve already run EV buses for over six lakh kms, and have successfully operated the feeder bus services in the Aluva-Airport section,” he added.

So far, the KMRL has leased out the operation of e-feeder buses. With it acquiring 15 e-buses, the agency will now operate the feeder buses directly.

“We’ll start receiving e-buses in a few days and plan to deploy them on various routes by this month end or by the first week of November. Five of the buses will be deployed in the Aluva-airport section,” said a KMRL official.

‘Aims to train 200 personnel’

The KSBL has set a target to form two teams of 100 each well-trained personnel, mostly women.

“We’ve already selected personnel for the first batch, exclusively for drivers. It also includes women. However, the crew (conductors) will mainly consist of women, as they can better interact with the passengers,” B J Antony pointed out.