No one has Malappuram district’s ownership rights, asserts CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Determined to counter the anti-Malappuram narrative being thrust upon Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPM leadership on Friday launched a major offensive, reminding its critics that the district belongs to everyone.

“None has handed over Malappuram district’s ownership rights to anyone. The CPM’s stance is against both majority and minority communalism,” said party state secretary M V Govindan, while briefing the media on the CPM state committee’s decisions on Friday.

At the state committee, the CPM approved a document on ‘the contemporary political situation and the party position’ that observed: “The allegation of an RSS-CPM nexus has been raised against the party to destroy the acceptance the CPM gained among the secular and minority sections of society.”

The document accused the Opposition and other forces of forming a rainbow alliance in collusion with a section of media against the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, similar to the liberation struggle against the first Communist government in 1957.

Presenting the excerpts of the document, Govindan said the CPM is not against believers or non-believers. “Everyone can work in the party. Anvar (Nilambur MLA) who is spreading lies about the party has only the support of Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI and UDF. Malappuram district belongs to everyone. None has given the ownership rights of the district to anyone.

CPM’s stance is against both the majority and minority communalism. It was the EMS government which formed the Malappuram district considering its backwardness. At that time, the Congress had joined with the Jana Sangham to oppose the formation. They alleged that a little Pakistan is going to be formed.

“Once, Muslims and Communists were not recruited to the police. That situation was changed by the EMS government. Malappuram is a centre of the Communist movement. We don’t have any misconception that it was under someone else,” he said.