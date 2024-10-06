PR row: Critical voices emerge at CPM state committee meet

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to CPM state secretary M V Govindan’s claim that the party has expressed its full confidence in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the PR agency row, the CPM state committee witnessed severe criticism against the CM over the whole episode.

Some leaders who spoke at the state committee meeting on Friday remarked that ‘the allegation pointing to a PR agency’s involvement in the chief minister interview has put both the government and party in a tight spot.’

A few leaders who spoke at the meeting also questioned the credibility of CPM leader T K Devakumar’s son Subrahmanian and his involvement in the interview. Stating that such a controversy should not have occurred in the first instance, they reminded the leadership that no one was above the party organisation.