Two dead, several injured as KSRTC bus plunges into river near Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A major accident occurred on Tuesday around 2:15 PM near Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode, when a KSRTC bus lost control and fell into the Kaliyampuzha River near Pullurampara, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The bus, which started from Muthappanpuzha at around 1:30 PM, was diverted to a route near Pullurampara and plunged into the river after hitting a culvert near a bridge with no safety barricades or handrails.

Among the deceased is a 60-year-old woman named Kamala from Mundoor, who succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to Lisa Hospital in Thiruvambadi. The identity of the second victim, a man, is yet to be confirmed. Rescue operations have been challenging, as some passengers were trapped between the front of the bus and the submerged section in the river. Locals, along with police and fire personnel, have been working tirelessly to extricate victims from the wreckage, even using hydraulic cutters to free those stuck.

Thiruvambadi Grama Panchayat president Bindhu Johnson talking to TNIE said, "More than 20 people were injured in the incident and a total of 50 people were in the bus". Among the 20 injured, 4 are critical and are admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital. Since most of the people fell into the water, their lives were saved, she further added.

Three passengers seated at the front of the bus were reported to have suffered severe injuries. The injured, including the KSRTC driver and conductor, were transported to various hospitals, including Omassery Shanti Hospital, Lisa Hospital, KMCT Hospital, and Government Medical College in Kozhikode.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the bus fell off the bridge into the river after losing control, submerging its front section in water. Local residents, who were quick to initiate rescue efforts, helped save four people from drowning before authorities arrived. Rescue operations are ongoing as a crane is being used to remove the overturned bus, with fears that another person might still be trapped inside the vehicle.

Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, though the condition of the road and lack of proper safety measures on the bridge are suspected to have contributed to the tragedy.

More details are awaiting as the investigation and rescue operations continue.