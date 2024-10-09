Rising accidents highlight dire state of KSRTC bus maintenance

KOZHIKODE: Sajith P P, a resident of Thiruvambadi, vividly recalls the moments before a potentially disastrous accident at Koodaranji on the Kakkadampoyil Road in Kozhikode on Saturday.

He was one of the passengers on the KSRTC bus, which started its journey smoothly from the Thiruvambadi bus stand. However, within just 10 minutes, some passengers began to express concern about the bus’s unstable movement.

In a split second, the bus veered off course and crashed into a wall. Thanks to the quick thinking and intervention of the driver, who managed to steer the vehicle to safety despite a sudden brake failure, all passengers’ lives were saved.

After the crash, passengers were horrified to see the severely worn-out tyres on the bus, highlighting the shocking state of disrepair in which it had been operating. “We trusted this bus for years without realising how unsafe it was,” Sajith added.

This incident occurred on the same day when another KSRTC bus collided with a private bus on the Meenchanda Bypass near Manari. As many as 42 passengers were hurt in the accident and they were rushed to a private hospital. Adding to the woes was the major accident that occurred on Tuesday around 2:15 PM near Thiruvambadi when a KSRTC bus lost control and fell into the Kaliyampuzha River near Pullurampara, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. The bus plunged into the river after hitting a culvert near a bridge with no safety barricades or handrails.

These accidents have raised serious concerns over the maintenance of KSRTC buses, with data from the Motor Vehicle Department revealing that at least six accidents related to brake failures, tyre bursts, and other mechanical issues have been reported in the district in the past week. The alarming rise in the breakdown rate of KSRTC buses, especially on inter-state routes where failures have increased by 60%, has become a pressing issue.