Two dead, over 25 injured as bus falls into river in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Two women died and several people suffered injuries after a KSRTC bus fell into the Kaliyampuzha river near Pullurampara in Thiruvambadi, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. The deceased are Thresiamma Mathew, 75, of Anakkampoyil, and Kamala, 61, of Velamkunnel. According to the eyewitnesses, the bus lost control and hit the low railing on the bridge, before swerving and plunging into the river.

Thiruvambadi panchayat president Bindhu Johnson said over 25 passengers sustained injuries, with the condition of four critical. It is estimated that around 45 people were inside the bus at the time. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals and the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The bus was heading from Anakkampoyil to Thiruvambadi when the accident occurred. Though local residents rushed to the spot, they faced difficulty in rescuing the trapped passengers as the vehicle’s front portion was submerged.

‘Everything happened in seconds’

After being alerted, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers using hydraulic cutters.

One of the women who sustained minor injuries said the bus rolled over and plunged into the river after hitting the side portion of the culvert. “Almost all the seats in the bus were occupied. I could not understand what was happening. Everything happened in a matter of seconds,” she said.

Lissy Abraham, a ward member in Thiruvambady, said: “After the accident, the fire and rescue services team was immediately alerted. The civil defence team and the local residents also rushed to the spot for rescue operations. After hours-long struggle, the bus was lifted on to the road.”

Rural SP Nidhinraj said the police have initiated an investigation into the accident.

“Two deaths have been confirmed, and more than 25 people were taken to various hospitals. Among them, three were discharged,” he said.

“A joint inspection involving the motor vehicle department and the engineering department will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident. It is estimated that as many as 45 people were on the bus. The exact number of people will be known after checking the bus tickets,” Nidhinraj said.