Kerala Assembly unanimously rejects 'One Nation One Election' proposal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution against the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, describing it as anti-constitutional and urging the central government not to implement it.

The resolution, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. B. Rajesh on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised the proposal submitted by the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. It was described as reflecting "an anti-democratic mindset" and being in opposition to constitutional values, undermining the parliamentary democratic system.

“The proposal is also viewed as a sinister ploy to nix the socio-cultural and political diversity of the country,” the resolution stated.

The committee has proposed holding simultaneous elections for the parliament and state assemblies, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.