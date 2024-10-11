Kerala: Kasaragod remembers pandemic hero

KASARGOD: As the nation mourns the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata, Kasaragod remembers the invaluable support the Tata Group provided the district during the pandemic.

The group’s establishment of a Covid hospital in the region proved especially crucial when the state’s borders were closed, making it difficult for patients to access medical care.

At a critical moment during the pandemic, when the district was grappling with a shortage of treatment facilities, the Tata Trust, under the leadership of Ratan Tata, rapidly built a Covid hospital and dedicated it to the nation.

The hospital was officially opened on October 9, 2020. As many as 5,000 Covid patients, 3,500 of them critical, were treated and cured at the hospital.

A V Ramdas, Kasaragod District Medical Officer (DMO), said, “We were able to treat many patients who came to the hospital in critical condition due to Covid. The hospital played a key role in helping the district overcome the crisis created during the pandemic. Thanks to Tata Trust’s commitment to social responsibility, coupled with the swift intervention of the Kerala health and family welfare department and the district administration, the hospital was constructed expeditiously, enabling it to provide essential medical care.”