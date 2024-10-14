Kerala GSDP growth shows modest increase amid downward revisions

KOCHI: There’s good news and bad news as far as the Kerala economy is concerned. As per the latest data, the Kerala Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth for 2022-23 stood at 4.24 per cent, a downward revision from the quick estimates of 6.6 per cent.

The good news is that in 2023-24 or the 12 months ended in March 2024, the state GSDP showed a growth of 6.52 per cent.

In the economic review, published by the State Planning Board in January 2024, the state GSDP grew by 6.6 per cent in 2022-23, which was 12.97 per cent in 2021-22.

However, now, as per the final figures submitted at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), there is also a downward revision in 2021-22 GSDP figures to 11.78 per cent.

“The GSDP data published by the State Planning Board was quick estimates. The figure available at Mospi is the final figure,” an officer from the Department of Economics and Statistics said.

The new data also revises downwards the entire set of GSDP numbers earlier released by the Planning Board. For instance, as per the Planning Board data, the state GSDP for 2022-23 stood at Rs 6,16,188.50 crore. But, this stands at Rs 5,96,236.86 crore or a good Rs 19,951.64 crore lower than earlier estimated.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the state GSDP is pegged at Rs 6,35,136.53 crore, according to the data available at Mospi.