Karat Razack comes out against CPM

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of P V Anvar, who went out of the LDF raising serious allegations, another LDF sympathiser has come out against the party. Former Koduvally MLA Karat Razack has raised serious allegations against the CPM local leadership and wanted the CPM to correct its mistake or else he will reconsider his alliance with LDF.

He blamed CPM local leadership for his defeat in the last assembly elections and for interrupting the development projects in Koduvally during his last tenure as MLA.

Razack alleged that the CPM local leaders met with the IUML leaders to sabotage the Siraj flyover-cum-underpass development plan brought by him as an MLA in his constituency. “The government should proceed with the development projects that I proposed.

The CPM should take action against those who were behind my defeat in the last assembly elections. If the party does not correct the mistake, I will not be able to cooperate with the party. Till now, I have been coping with these issues considering the relationship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” he said.

Karat Razack won the 2016 Assembly election from Koduvally constituency as an independent candidate supported by the LDF. In the 2021 Assembly elections here, Karat Razack, who contested again as an independent candidate of the LDF, lost to IUML’s M K Muneer.