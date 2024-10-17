Yellow alert issued for seven districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD has scaled down the rainfall intensity in the state even as the neighbouring Tamil Nadu experiences heavy rainfall as result of depression in Bay of Bengal.

However, they have predicted heavy rainfall in one or two places in Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod on Thursday and issued a yellow alert in the districts. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into sea during the day. The swell surge warning and alerts on the districts are likely to be withdrawn on Thursday.

Rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at many places till October 21. The coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur experienced swell waves on Wednesday.