Half a political decade: The eerie silence of VS Achuthanandan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A short three-and-a-half-minute speech on a makeshift platform one late evening at the busy Kuravankonam junction in the state capital on October 18, 2019, was perhaps the final political speech made by VS Achuthanandan. In this address, he unleashed a scathing attack on both the Congress and the BJP, urging the masses to vote for the Left. This was just a day before he turned 96. A few days later, he suffered a stroke that incapacitated him.

Five years on, political Kerala sorely misses the frail yet firm voice that consistently spoke up for the common man. Veteran Communist VS Achuthanandan, who will turn 101 on Sunday, has been the Left’s greatest defense of all time. Whenever the party found itself on the defensive, he often spearheaded the fight more often than not, a single-handed effort.

“It’s true that at times, many of us not just the cadre but leaders too fervently wish VS were still active... how capably he would have defended both the party and the Left! Especially on issues related to women and the environment, he was a beacon of hope for all of us,” observed a leader who was once his associate.

In the past five years, the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have often found themselves on the defensive, particularly with back-to-back allegations regarding their alleged soft approach in dealing with the BJP.

In his active days, VS, known for his acidic tongue and sharp humor, was the party's best bet to prevent the saffron party from making inroads into the state. Undoubtedly, his absence from active politics has weakened the Left’s ability to respond effectively when needed.

At a time when Pinarayi found himself in a difficult position, especially with the Chief Minister's Office dragged into gold smuggling allegations, the party sorely felt VS's absence. It’s curious to consider how the veteran would have responded to allegations against P Sasi and P K Sasi or addressed the police force coming under scrutiny for back-to-back custodial deaths, the Sprinklr fiasco, Wayanad tree-felling, Silverline, and more. The latest P V Anvar episode would have surely seen VS mercilessly roasting the dissident leader.