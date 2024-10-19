Proving a boon for budget tourists, PWD rest houses have come to stay

KOCHI: Feel free to be a guest at PWD rest houses. Taking into account their potential in furthering tourism, the state government, in 2021, decided to make these facilities accessible to all. And the move has proved to be the right one, vouch industry experts. Since the initiative’s launch, PWD rest houses have generated over Rs 19 crore in revenue. It seems the ‘people’s rest houses’ have come to stay!

With many of the rest houses being renovated and new facilities being added, the government is keen to expand the concept. “A rest house for women is coming up in Thiruvananthapuram,” Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohamed Riyas told TNIE.

Opening up PWD rest houses to the public, by facilitating online bookings, has radically altered the state’s domestic hospitality sector, according to the minister. “With 156 rest houses and 1,200 plus rooms available at a budget price to the public, the people’s rest house network is providing a major fillip to the travel and hospitality sector,” he added.

“These facilities are safe as they have been brought under CCTV surveillance, which is monitored through a centralised system,” an official with the tourism department said.

Speaking about the big change that these facilities have enabled, Jose Dominic, tourism expert and former chairman of the CGH Group says, “These rest houses can be the backbone of Kerala tourism. Opening them up to the general public has been a milestone for the state’s tourism sector. These buildings, which were otherwise gathering rot and only catering to officials, could not have it better.