‘We need more data and better understanding of local weather’

With the rise in extreme weather events in Kerala, accurate weather predictions have become essential. The tragic Wayanad landslide underscores the importance of an urgent need for enhanced weather prediction capabilities. In a conversation with TNIE’s Unnikrishnan S, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) secretary M Ravichandran, who is leading ‘Mission Mausam’ to address these challenges, discussed various strategies to improve accuracy. Excerpts

How do you think we can improve the accuracy of weather predictions?

As of now, we lack a mechanism to predict weather even within a 12-km radius accurately. We can provide only a general picture. To improve this, we need better models and more observations. For example, Thiruvananthapuram required just one observation point earlier. However, we need at least 50 such spots now due to urban growth. We need more data and a better understanding of local weather. Until we do this, accurate predictions will be difficult.

What are the plans to augment infrastructure for weather predictions?

We recently launched Mission Maus-am. The initiative aims to gradually improve our observatory system by adding more radars, Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), and enhancing our modelling capabilities. It’s a five-year plan, and we’ve received special approval for Rs 2,000 crore for the first two years. There are four key components to improving predictions: more observations, better understanding, enhanced modelling, and effective dissemination of information. Observations account for 50% of accurate predictions, while the other three components share the remaining 50%.

How many new observation systems will be established in Kerala?

We haven’t specified the number of systems for each state yet. But Kerala will surely have a big share as it is the place of monsoon onset. The region experiences a lot of variability, and its fragile ecosystem makes weather predictions challenging. With both hilly terrain and a coastline, we deal with land and sea breezes, adding to the complexity. The rich water bodies in the area also complicate weather predictions. If we achieve at least 60% accuracy in weather predictions in Kerala given the state’s complex climatic conditions, it would be like achieving 100% accuracy across India.

Is the shortage of manpower a concern for increasing observations?

Yes, we need to increase manpower. We should also think about privatising some of the observation systems to help address this issue.