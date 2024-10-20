I don’t consider myself a rebel, but I definitely have a cause, says Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma

Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma is the musical face of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore. The son of Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvathi Bai and grandnephew of Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the last Maharaja of Travancore, Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma’s musical journey has not been easy despite his background. But he has carved a niche for himself in the Carnatic music world. He sat down with TNIE for a chat on his life, lineage, and musical journey

Family with a rich heritage. How has your journey in music been so far??

From the time I was born, music has always been with me. I may not have learnt music formally in childhood but I used to listen to a lot of music, especially the Navratri katcheris. Concerts by Palghat Mani Iyer and M D Ramanathan used to mesmerise me. In class 8, I shifted to Christ Nagar School. Everyone there assumed that I was trained in music because I was from the palace. But in reality, I had never sung in public because of a bad experience I had as a child.

What was that experience?

(Smiles) There was a flop Hindi movie by the name Aansoo Aur Muskan. It has a scene in which Kishore Kumar plays a fraudulent swami who renders a song. He imitated all the prominent Hindi actors of that era in that song sequence. I knew the song by heart. Once a favourite relative who was visiting the palace heard me crooning and asked me to sing for him. The abrupt request left me mortified. I replied that ‘Jaya govindam, Jaya gopalam’ was the only song I knew.

There are sadistic people in most families and my family is no exception. And when I said I know the song well, a heartless person jumped at me, bound my arms tightly and told me: ‘You said you know it, so sing.’ When a four-year-old is treated thus, he would feel cornered. Sensing the tension, the individual who had endearingly asked me to sing turned pale. He told me it’s alright and that I needn’t sing. But the sadistic relative was not done: he started pinching me and forced me to sing. And I sang with tears in my eyes and a runny nose. This happened in 1972. But I still remember it as though it was yesterday. And after that, till my 13th year, I refrained from singing though I used to hum tunes.

Did you receive no support from the family?

The only support I received was from Amma Maharani, my mother Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvathy Bai’s grandmother. She was very fond of music and was very supportive. But she was in the last stages of her life then. She had an excellent taste for everything. (Points to a picture of her on the wall). She was quite the visionary. But the flip side of her personality was that she was extremely dominating. If someone forces a chocolate that we like down our throat, it would be difficult to enjoy it.